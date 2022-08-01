Assam : Third Accused Surrenders In Vineet Bagaria Suicide Case; Remanded To Judicial Custody 

NET Web Desk

The third accused in the Vineet Bagaria suicide case surrendered before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Monday, after 25 days of the incident.

The accused Sanjay Sharma has been remanded to judicial custody.

Its worthy to note that the well-known animal activist from Assam – Vineet Bagaria was recently found dead at his residence in Dibrugarh, located at Shanti Mandir Road. Vineet’s family members found him unconscious at his room and took him to hospital, where doctors pronounced him ‘brought dead’.

Before committing the suicide, Vineet recorded a video claiming that he alongwith his family was subjected to physical and mental torture by three people over some property on rent, which prompted him to take the extreme step.

Based on the same, police arrested the other two accused – Baidullah Khan and Nishant Sharma – from Assam’s Lumding Railway Station on July 8, while Sanjay was absconding since then.

Bagaria’s suicide had sparked outrage, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visiting the deceased’s family and apologizing for the police’s inaction, even after Vineet’s father earlier lodged several complaints of harassment by the accused.

Khan’s two-story home in this area’s Ghoramara was recently demolished by the district government due to alleged violations of building regulations.

Bagaraia was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People and his father Kailash Kumar Bagaria is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and a prominent chartered accountant of the town. The family had rented out a shop to a person who had allegedly sublet it to Khan.

Khan owned a motorbike showroom and opened a spare parts shop along the premises owned by Bagaria, who had asked him to vacate the land but he refused and allegedly threatened the family.