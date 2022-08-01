COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 60 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Active Caseload Mounts To 5,406 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 60 new COVID-19 cases, and one death on Monday.

The lone death was reported from Tinsukia taking the toll to 6670 while 1347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the positivity rate has declined marginally to 6.32 per cent as against the previous day’s 6.41 per cent.

Kamrup Metro and Cachar districts reported the highest number of 16 affected each, followed by 10 in Kamrup Rural, seven in Dibrugarh and three in Bongaigaon among others.

Assam currently have 5,406 active cases, while 7,25,583 people have recovered from the disease, as 685 more patients were discharged during the day.

A total of 28,538,581 samples have been tested so far in the state. Altogether 4,85,62,470 doses of vaccines, including 2,46,26,060 first doses, 2,17,42,180 (second doses) and 21,94,230 precautionary doses have been administered so far.