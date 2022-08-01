COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 62 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 1030 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 62 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 19.25%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1030. While, a total of 2,32,800 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 710 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 322 samples were tested on July 31, 2022, out of which 26 samples belonged to males, while 36 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,31,060. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 62 positive cases.