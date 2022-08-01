COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 15 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Active Caseload Mounts To 87 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 15 fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,793.

Wokha district reported three infections, Dimapur, Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung and Mon districts reported two cases each and Kiphire and Zunheboto districts one infection each.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll rose to 771, as one more fatality have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Nagaland now has 87 active COVID-19 cases. While, eight more patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,432; informed a health department official.

Altogether 4,77,278 samples have been tested in the state till date. A total of 18,62,495 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Sunday.