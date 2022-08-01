CWG 2022 : Mizoram Government Issues Complimentary Note To Gold Medalist – Jeremy Lalrinnunga 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Sports & Youth Services Department of Mizoram today issued a complimentary note to Naik Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga for clinching the historic Gold medal at the ongoing ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ in men’s 67 kilogram category.

Naib Subedar Lalrinnunga smashed two Commonwealth Games (CWG) records by lifting a total of 300 kilograms with 140 kilograms in snatch and 160 kilograms in clean and jerk.

Its worthy to note that Lalrinnunga is the first Mizo to bag a Gold Medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Born on October 26, 2002 at Aizawl; Lalrinnunga grew-up along with his four siblings in Aizawl.

The 19-year-old is the son of a national-level pugilist – Lalneihtluanga; and initially aspired to don the gloves but switched to weightlifting, because it required merely power to succeed, which he found quite fascinating.

Jeremy first attended his weightlifting training on October 2011 at the Weightlifting Academy, established by the Sports & Youth Services Department and Mizoram Weightlifting Association.

In 2012, the Army Assistant Coach – Zarzokima of Pune selected 3 young Mizo boys for trail at Army Boys Pune. These boys incorporated of – Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Jacob Vanlaltluanga and Zakhuma.

After receiving rigorous training under the Indian Army for 4 years (between 2012-2015), Jeremy won the Gold Medal in 2016 at the Sub Junior National Weightlifting Championships Youth in 50 kgs category and made a new national record in the Snatch 90 kgs category.

Jeremy was awarded the Naik Subedar rank after bagging Youth Olympic Gold medal in 2018. He has received Rs 16.10 lakhs under Mizoram Government Incentive Cash Award Scheme, and has signed a contract with Adidas till 2024.

The Sports & Youth Services Department of Mizoram has expressed immense pride in Jeremy, and extended gratitude towards the Mizoram Weightlifting Association for continuing to encourage and sponsor the budding athletes.