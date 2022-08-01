Manipur : Assistive Devices Worth Over Rs 1 Crore; Distributed Among Senior Citizens & Physically-Challenged Masses In Bishnupur 

NET Web Desk

In an bid to lend support towards Senior Citizens & Physically Challenged masses, a ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ – distribution camp for providing aids and assistive devices to concerned citizens organized today at Kyamba Ningshing Shanglan in Manipur’s Bishnupur District.

Organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation (ALIMCO), Manipur’s Social Welfare Department and the Bishnupur District Administration; this effort has been initiated under the ADIP Scheme and Senior citizens under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik inaugurated the camp as its Chief Guest.

She was accompanied by the Minister of Public Works Department – Govindas Konthoujam; Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports – Th Basanta Kumar Singh; Minister of Education, Law and Legislative Affairs – Heikham Dingo Singh; Minister of Social Welfare, Skill, Labour & Employment and Entrepreneurship, Fisheries and other local public representatives and dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Bhoumik noted that the centre is committed towards the empowerment of Divyangjan and is working on the vision of hon’ble Prime Minister ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’.

Speaking over the achievement and work initiated by the Department, Bhoumik informed that approximately 1180 divyangjan have been provided ‘Skill Training’ by sanctioning funds worth of Rs 70 lakhs 56 thousand (76,56,000) for Manipur.

She also urged the state administration to expedite the work of issuing Unique Display ID (UDID) cards across the state, so that more Divyangjan can utilize the benefit of government scheme.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister wrote “Inaugurated ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ organised by @ALIMCO & Bishnupur District Administration at Bishnupur in #Manipur today. Distributed assistive devices & appliances worth Rs. 1.30 Crore to 1199 Divyangjans and Senior citizens under #ADIP & RVY scheme under @MSJEGOI.”

“Working in solidarity to make the Divyangjans of the country empowered through various works and schemes under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji.” – he further added.

“A total of 5706 aids and assistive devices worth Rs. 129.98 Lakh will be distributed free of cost under central Government Scheme to 170 Divyangjan and 1029 Senior Citizens at Block/Panchayat level by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic,” – informed an official press communique.

Meanwhile, different type of assistive devices which will be distributed among identified Divyangjan beneficiaries throughout a phase manner, were registered during assessment camps at Block Level.

It includes – 8 Tricycle, 827 Wheelchairs, 316 Crutches, 849 Walking Sticks, 03 Rollators, 50 Walker, 24 Smart Phone, 25 Smart Cane, 41 Braille Kit, 16 C. P Chair, 21 MSIED Kit, 01 ADL Kit (for leprosy) with Cell phone and 628 Hearing Aid machines.

Other major items for Senior Citizens incorporates of – 99 Foot Care units, 87 Spinal Support, 901 LS Belt, 953 Knee Braces, 41 Walking Stick with Seat, 235 Denture, 402 Spectacles, 110 Cervical collar.