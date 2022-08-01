Manipur : Massive Fire Breaks-Out At CID Office 

NET Web Desk

A massive fire broke-out at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Manipur Police today. On receiving the information, fire tenders immediately rushed into the spot and doused the fire.

However, the exact details for the cause of the incident, were yet to be ascertained. But, it was suspected that the fire could have started from a short-circuit.

According to reports, the massive fire was reported at around 2 AM, and eight other tenders were used to control the fire.

Meanwhile, precautionary measures have been initiated at the Imphal West Police Station, Manipur Rifles, Imphal Secretariat, BSNL Office; which were located adjacent to the office.

As per officials of the Manipur Fire Service, the fire was completely under control. While, documents, office materials stored at the CID office were gutted into the massive fire.