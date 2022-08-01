Meghalaya : PM Modi Lauds Citizens For Paying Rich Tributes To Freedom Warrior – U Tirot Singh 

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister – Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of Meghalaya citizens to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and recalling the valor of the freedom warrior – U Tirot Singh.

Addressing his 91st episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, PM Modi expressed happiness with how the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ transformed into a national mass movement.

“One such event took place in Meghalaya earlier this month. Masses remembered the state’s valiant – U. Tirot Singh on his death anniversary. Singh ji fiercely opposed the British conspiracy, to rule the Khasi Hills and obliterate the indigenous culture,” – he stated.

PM Modi further added that “During the event, some breathtaking performances were presented by the artists. Besides, a carnival was also organized as part of the event, which featured the lovely representation of Meghalaya’s rich cultural legacy.”

“We are all going to be witness to a splendid and historic moment. That yearning of freedom from slavery, the desperation for freedom from the shackles of subjugation – how formidable it must have been! Those days, when, every single day, we would be seeing millions of countrymen fighting, battling, making sacrifices for the sake of freedom,” – noted the PM.

“This time ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is very special. The reason for this is Independence Day this time, when India will complete 75 years of her independence,” – PM Modi concluded.