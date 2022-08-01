Meghalaya Tourism Bags ‘Best Promotion In Rural Tourism’ Title In IITM Bengaluru 2022 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Tourism has been conferred with the ‘Best Promotion in Rural Tourism’ recognition in the India International Travel Mart (IITM); hosted at Hall No. A, Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru from July 29-31, 2022.

The award was received by Assistant Liaison Officer – Surajit Basu, stakeholders along with representatives of local tour operators from Duia Trailblazers, Clara Tours, Walk With Nine Lives and Pioneer Adventure Tour.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma wrote “@meghtourism bagged the Best Promotion in Rural Tourism at the India International Travel Mart, Bengaluru. Congratulations to the Department and all the stakeholders involved.”

This honour is viewed as a significant boost to the sector, which showcases the tranquil fairyland of Meghalaya – ‘Abode of Clouds’, intertwined with rich cultural legacy, pastel green meadows, lofty pine groves, and forest trails.

Its worthy to note that the ‘India International Travel Mart’ – a Travel Expo, is an effort undertaken by the Union Ministry of Tourism; which intends to unearth local tourist attractions and experiences and sharing the resources with pride.

It aims to amplify its reach to include in its ambit maximum number of domestic as well as international trade visitors and travel enthusiasts; unlocking new avenues for inbound and outbound business opportunities.