Mizoram : Jeremy Lalrinnunga Extend Northeast India’s Golden Run At CWG 2022; Victory Celebrated At Pune’s ASI Institute

Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s historic Gold medal at the ongoing ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ in men’s 67 kilogram category, was immensely celebrated at the Pune-based Army Sports Institute (ASI) and its Boys Sports Company.

The 19-years-old, who hails from Mizoram’s Aizawl has trained at the Boys Sports Company, and the ASI apart from the various national level camps.

Its worthy to note that Naib Subedar Lalrinnunga smashed two Commonwealth Games (CWG) records by lifting a total of 300 kilograms with 140 kilograms in snatch and 160 kilograms in clean and jerk.

Lalrinnunga grew-up along with his four siblings in Aizawl. His talent was spotted in January 2012 by some athletes from Mizoram who were associated with the ASI. In September 2012, he joined the Boys Sports Company at the ASI and commenced specialized training in weightlifting.

Meanwhile, in October 2018, he garnered attention by clinching a gold medal in 62 kilogram boys’ category in 3rd Summer Youth Olympics.

He joined the Army as a Naib Subedar in the 17th Battalion of the Brigade of Guards on May 2019. Along with coaching in the national camps, Naib Sub Lalrinnunga has received training from three coaches at the Boys Sports Company and the ASI.

Son of a national-level pugilist – Lalneihtluanga, Lalrinnunga initially aspired to don the gloves but switched to weightlifting, because it required merely power to succeed, which he found quite fascinating.

Besides, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist & ace weightlifter – Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, once again made India proud as she bagged the first gold for the country at the ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final; and clinched India’s first Gold Medal at the ongoing games.

While, another Indian weightlifter from the northeastern state of Manipur – Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam claimed a silver medal with a combined lift of 202kg under the Women’s 55 kg category, during the ongoing ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ in Birmingham.