Tripura CM Expresses Displeasure Over Delay In Completion Of ‘Light House Project’; Directs Officials To Expedite Work

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 01, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday expressed his displeasure over the delay in completion of the Light House Project construction work, one of six projects in India and also found several loopholes in the construction procedure.

While visiting the construction site of the Light House Project at Border Gol Chakkar area in the western side of the Agartala city on Monday morning, Dr Saha directed the officials and workers to complete this Light House Project within stipulated time as the construction work of LHP is at the verge of completion in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, “I have come here to review the LHP consisting of 1000 flats which will be handed over to poor slum dewellers in city areas. I have directed them to expedite the construction work and I am going to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 06 next to speak about the matter of the LightHouse Project. This project was inaugurated by PM Modi on January 01, 2021.”

“After inspecting the work and information received from the officials, I reached to a conclusion that the work is getting delayed. The matter has been discussed with the officials. However, instructions were given to work in a mission mode and expedite the construction work. As it is the dream project of PM Modi, the work has to be completed within the stipulated time frame. The advance money has been paid by more than 900 people. A technology based in New Zealand is used for construction”, he added.

Notably, the Light House Project (LHP) at Agartala comprises 1,000 houses which will demonstrate and deliver ready to live-in houses expeditiously than the normal convention construction in cost-effective, economical, sustainable, climate resilient manner and with better quality of construction. These will serve as a Live Laboratory for mass awareness, research, testing, technology transfer and for mainstreaming in the country.