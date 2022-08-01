Tripura Government Launches Multiple Initiatives For Upliftment of Tribal Populace : CM – Dr Manik Saha 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 01, 2022 : The Tripura Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha today claimed that the state’s tribal population has never witnessed multiple initiatives of spending thousands of crores of rupees undertaken during the BJP-led government’s regime under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The indigenous populace of Tripura were utilized by the governments led by the Left Front for 35 years and Congress for five years in the past and deprived of their proper dignity, he added.

Addressing the joining programme of Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Karbook Assembly Constituency under Gomati district, Dr Saha noted that the indigenous people were left in dilemma in the past as the political parties never apprised them with the developmental initiatives.

“During the Leftist regime from 1978, we are all aware how the communists had utilized the tribal voters for elections purposes. In reality, they never thought for the development of these indigenous people in Tripura. Despite being in power for 35 years, why is the socio-economic condition of the tribal populace and condition of roads in ADC areas not developed? The leftist leaders’ prime motive was to keep the poor people as poverty-stricken in the society which helped the leaders in doing politics with them in an easier way,” – he stated.

Comparing Britishers with Communists, the Chief Minister said “The Leftist leaders had learnt the policy of divide and rule, and adopted this policy between Bengalis and Tribals which led to violent riot in 1980 claiming over 3000 lives. In this way, the state was ruled. During their regime, terrorists rose, livelihood of common people had become disastrous. In Tripura, 20 seats out of 60 assembly constituencies are reserved for ST candidates. The Left Front took those 20 seats as granted as they have an understanding that the tribal populace can be fooled at gun point, showing fear of terrorists.”

“The Prime Minister Modi-led government is looking forward to the development of the entire keeping in consistency towards the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Joy’ and ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Bikas Sabka Biswas’. The footsteps of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay are being followed to reach the last person of the society and provide all benefits. Without creating any kind of restrictions in the caste or religion, BJP-led governments are providing benefits under PMAY, FHTCs to every household, BJP never believed in the policy, electricity for all, Tin Talaq has been initiated, etc,” – added the CM.

Citing some of the significant initiatives undertaken during the BJP-led government’s regime in Tripura, Chief Minister said “Agartala airport has been named after Maharaja Bir Bikram and holiday has been declared honouring him on August 19 every year, 12 blocks inhabited by indigenous people have been declared as aspirational blocks, 32 Bandhan clusters have been formed to purchase forest resources from tribal people through MSP. So the trust in BJP has increased among the people of tribal belts.”

“Moreover, efforts are underway to set up a 100-bed boys hostel in Shillong. The government has taken initiative to form the current ADC into Tripura Territorial Council and there are plans to increase the number of seats to 50 so that people from all ethnic groups have adequate representation. Plans have been taken to set up 16 model Eklavya schools in tribal areas, of which four are currently running. The government has taken up more comprehensive plans including solving the Bru Reang refugee problem, taking up projects of about Rs 1300 crore to improve the living standards of the ADC areas”, Dr Saha told the gathering.

Later, the Chief Minister welcomed 824 voters from 302 families under the umbrella of Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of BJP state vice-president Rampada Jamatia, Gomati district ‘Prabhari’ Ratan Ghosh, Gomati district president Abhishek Debroy, Karbook Mandal president Rabindra Reang, and others.