Arunachal Governor Launches Autobiography Of State Election Commissioner – Hage Kojeen 

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) today launched the autobiography of the State Election Commissioner – Hage Kojeen at the General Bipin Rawat Hall in Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

Titled ‘An autobiography – A journey from Village School to Election Commission’, this autobiography highlights the past history, the political scenario and other interesting aspects of the masses residing along the state.

The Governor commended Kojeen for publishing the autobiography; and noted that autobiographies help to enhance the state’s literary treasure and immensely motivate the youths.

He said that Hage Kojeen’s autobiography will inspire youths to lead better lives.

The Governor remarked that “reading and writing are important factors of life” and more people, especially the authorities, must start writing on topical issues. He claimed that reading and writing inspire readers to pursue more fulfilling careers.

Referring to some interesting pages of the biography, the Governor called him an excellent human being and excellent officer.

He sent him best wishes and assured that through his writings, Kojeen will keep contributing to the field of literary activities.

The spouse of Governor – Mrs Neelam Misra, Padma Shree Awardees – Y.D. Thongchi, IAS (Retd.) and Ms. Mamang Dai, hosts of officials and members of the Apatani Community also attended the function.