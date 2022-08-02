Arunachal Pradesh : Governor Lauds Contribution Of Indian Army Towards Well-Being & Ensuring Security Of Citizens 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Tuesday lauded the contribution of the Indian Army towards the well-being and security of the people residing along the northeast region.

During a meeting with the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command – Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar; the Governor complimented the Army Commander for assistance in the recruitment process of local youth through support from his staffs.

According to an official communique, the dignitaries discussed about issues of national security, road connectivity, the Agnipath scheme, and recruitment of local youth in the Indian Army.

The Governor recommended that the armed forces should organize more awareness and motivational camps for the recruitment of local youth across different parts of the state.

He also took-up the issue of constant evaluation of strategies for strengthening the border regions; placing emphasizing on goodwill civic actions and welfare of the people by the armed forces in the rural and outlying locations.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor wrote “Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C Eastern Command called on me. We discussed about the issues of national security, road connectivity, Agnipath Scheme and recruitment of local youth in the Indian Army.”

Lt Gen Kalita, who is on a two-day visit to the state, assured the governor of his cooperation in the recruitment process and instill a sense of security among the people – the communique added.