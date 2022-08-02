Arunachal Pradesh : Search, Rescue Operations For Remaining 3 Missing Assam Workers In Kurung Kamey; Called-Off 

NET Web Desk

The search and rescue operations to locate the whereabouts of the remaining three Assam workers, missing from a road construction site in remote Kurung Kamey District of Arunachal Pradesh have been called-off today.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kurung Kamey – Nighee Bengia, “After a long period of search and rescue operation for three out of 19 missing labourers at Huri under Damin Circle has been closed by the district administration. There is no further hope for rescue of the remaining three missing labourers as areas/spots were thoroughly searched by the rescue teams.”

“The inaccessible nature of its locations, inclement weather throughout July, steep cliffs with deep gorges and threat of venomous snakes also hampered the search and rescue operation,” – he added.

Subsequently, 10 of the 19 missing workers were found alive and treated with immediate medical care. While, 5 others have been found dead in a decomposed state, and one reportedly drowned in the Furak River.

“The 10 rescued labourers, after giving medical treatment at Koloriang and Naharlagun, have been sent to Assam. While, the 5 decomposed bodies were buried in the vicinity of Huri, after following due formalities,” – informed the DC.

Its worthy to note that all the migrant labourers, were engaged in road construction projects of Border Roads Organization (BRO).

As per a missing complaint, the labourers had allegedly fled the labour camps in Damin circle on July 5, after the contractor reportedly denied them leave to return homes for celebrating Eid al-Adha last week.