Assam CM Terms FIR By Jharkhand Legislator As ‘Fake’; Cabinet Minister Uploads Himanta-Jaimangal Images 

NET Web Desk

Terming the First Information Report (FIR) against him by a Jharkhand Congress legislator as ‘fake’, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday invoke the Bofors scam to hit-back at the opposition party.

The Congress MLA – Kumar Jaimangal has filed a complaint against Sarma in Jharkhand, alleging that 3 party legislators who were detained in Bengal with cash amounting to lakhs of rupees, had also offered him a visit to Guwahati to meet the Assam chief minister and strike a deal for overthrowing the JMM-led administration.

Taking to Twitter, the cabinet minister – Pijush Hazarika posted images of the Assam CM and Jaimangal, claiming that both were regularly in touch and the Jharkhand MLA’s allegations were “baseless”.

“Sharing some FACTS about the baseless allegations by Jharkhand @INCIndia MLA @KumarJaimangal : – Jharkhand Cong MLA @KumarJaimangal made a fake allegation that the 3 arrested MLA’s had lured him to meet Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa sir.”

Sharing some FACTS about the baseless allegations by Jharkhand @INCIndia MLA @KumarJaimangal: – Jharkhand Cong MLA @KumarJaimangal made a fake allegation that the 3 arrested MLA’s had lured him to meet Hon’ble CM Dr.@himantabiswa sir. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/y4zz9KHiwV — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) August 2, 2022

“5 days before filing the fabricated FIR, Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa sir took him to the Residence of the Hon’ble Union Coal Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad ji at 9 am of 26th July, 2022 in order to help him in his trade union related matter. Mr. @KumarJaimangal has been regularly meeting HCM Dr. @himantabiswa sir. He should face the law for making a fraudulent allegation against Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam and against those tribal MLAs.” – he added.

Mr. @KumarJaimangal has been regularly meeting HCM Dr.@himantabiswa sir. He should face the law for making a fraudulent allegation against Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam and against those tribal MLAs. (3/3) — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) August 2, 2022

Its worthy to note that the three Congress legislators – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari, were arrested from West Bengal on Sunday, after a huge amount of cash was allegedly seized from a car in which they were travelling.

The Congress, which is part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the government there by a offering ministerial berth and Rs 10 crore each as bribe to its MLAs.

Jaimangal had filed a complaint in Ranchi on Sunday claiming that Kachchap and Bixal Kongari had asked him to travel to Kolkata and offered him money, while Ansari wanted to take him to Guwahati from Kolkata to attend a meeting with Sarma.

Soon after the FIR was lodged, Sarma told mediapersons that Congress leaders stay in touch with him as friends owing to his over-two-decade-long association with the party.

Sarma had joined the BJP in 2015 and had assumed the post of chief minister of Assam in May 2021.