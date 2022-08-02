Assam : Minor Girl Raped, Killed In Hojai 

NET Web Desk

In a horrific incident, a minor girl has been allegedly raped and killed in Assam’s Hojai district – as informed by police authorities on Tuesday.

According to PTI report, the class 10 student had gone missing after her tuition class in her hometown Lumding on Monday (July 1) evening.

“The minor’s body was found in Krishna Basti area of Lumding on Tuesday. Prima facie, it seems to rape and murder case but the cause of death will be known after post-mortem examination,” – informed a senior official.

Moreover, no arrests have been made so far; he added.