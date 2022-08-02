Assam : Transport Minister Calls-For Intensifying ‘Road Safety Awareness Campaigns’; Along Rural Locations 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Transport Minister – Parimal Suklabaidya has emphasized the importance to check over-speeding of vehicles in the state, claiming that reckless driving is to blame for 70% of accidents.

According to an official release, the Transport Minister urged that road safety awareness campaigns be stepped-up, particularly along rural locations.

He, therefore, directed the transport department to cooperate with the Assam Police, in order to ensure that traffic laws are upheld and two-wheeler riders always wear helmets.

Chairing a meeting of the State Road Safety Council (SRSC) on Monday, Suklabaidya instructed the senior officials of the transport and other line departments to initiate measures for check over-speeding of vehicles, as 70 per cent accidents are accounted for it.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Transport Department, Assam Police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Public Works Department (PWD), Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL).

The minister asked the Panchayat and Rural Development Department to conduct awareness drive among two- and four-wheeler drivers at the Gaon Panchayat-level in coordination with the respective district transport officers (DTOs).

In addition, Suklabaidya requested authorities to fill potholes, as part of their efforts to reduce traffic accidents.

At the meeting, it was also determined to take strong action against anyone caught driving while intoxicated.

He requested authorities to erect roadside markers, written in Assamese and other languages.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister wrote “Today I chaired the State Road Safety Council (SRSC) Meeting in Guwahati with the officials of Transport Department, Officials from Assam Police, NHAI, NHIDCL, PWD, ASTC,APDCL,etc.”

“Suggested a few initiatives to the council including the introduction of mobile awareness vehicles, more rigorous checking for over-speeding, no helmets, drink & drive through coordination with Assam Police & Assam Excise Department,road signages in Assamese language,etc. Glad to share that Transport Dept has collaborated with IIT, Guwahati & nominated it as the Knowledge Partner of the dept. IIT Guwahati shall help us through research of road accident data & other figures & induce new technologies to ensure more road safety across Assam.” – he further added.