COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 508 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 5,296 

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 508 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,39,514.

The death toll remained unchanged at 6,670 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the positivity stood at 6.32 per cent, as 7,549 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day.

Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur reported 46 each. Kamrup Metropolitan logged 38 fresh infections, Sonitpur 28 and Biswanath 26.

Assam currently have 5,296 active cases, while 7,26,201 people have recovered from the disease, as 618 more patients were discharged during the day.

A total of 2,85,46,130 samples have been tested so far in the state. Altogether 4,86,44,355 doses of vaccines, including 2,46,30,931 first doses, 2,17,56,135 (second doses) and 22,57,289 precautionary doses have been administered so far.