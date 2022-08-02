COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 10 New Cases; Fatality Toll Stands At 771 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 10 fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,803.

Wokha district reported three infections, and two each in Dimapur and Kohima and one each in Mokokchung, Mon and Phek districts.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 771, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Nagaland now has 76 active COVID-19 cases. While, nineteen more patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,451; informed a health department official.

Altogether 4,77,399 samples have been tested in the state till date. Over 18.63 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Monday.