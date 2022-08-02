Manipur : Four Insurgents Of Proscribed Outfit – NRFM; Apprehended From Bishnupur 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against insurgency activities, the Loktak Battalion of Assam Rifles today apprehended four active cadres of the proscribed terror outfit – National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) from Bishnupur District.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces in collaboration with the Manipur Police launched a major operation, leading to the arrest of these militants.

Meanwhile, the security forces have also recovered a large stash of arms & ammunition from their possession, which includes – one 09 mm Sig Saur P228 Pistol, 07 live rounds and other stores.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Indian Army wrote “#Loktak Battalion #IGARSouth @SpearCorps apprehended four insurgents of NRFM & recovered weapons, ammunition & other stores in #Bishnupur district #Manipur on 02 Aug 22.”

According to a press communique issued by the paramilitary troop, the group has been involved in extortion activities, IED blasts, and also in the murder of a civilian at Manipur’s Churachandpur District.

The apprehended militants, alongwith the recovered weapons & ammunition have been handed-over to the Moirang Police Station, after completion of due formalities.