Mizoram : Mamit District Hosts 25-Days Long Awareness Campaign On “Combatting Child Trafficking”  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the 75 years of Progressive India under the theme ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with the State Commission for Protection of Childs Rights (SCPCR) and District Administration is organizing a 25 days campaign on “Combating Child Trafficking” from August 1-25 August across 75 bordering Districts of India.

During this campaign, NCPCR officials will be visit bordering villages and organize awareness & sensitization programme for multi-stakeholders on combating the menace of child trafficking and preventing children from this serious crime.

Under this campaign, the Mamit district today organized “One-day District-Level Sensitization Programme on World Day against Human Trafficking” at DC Conference Hall.

The primary objective of this campaign is to sensitize the concerned stakeholders, including – Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs), Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), Child Welfare Police Officers (CWPOs) of Thanas, Child Welfare Committee (CWCs), Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Special Forces active in the districts on Human Trafficking issues; accountable for identifying children at risk, vulnerable children, preventing and combating child trafficking in bordering districts of India.