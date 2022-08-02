Mizoram : Students’ Body Condemns Re-Employment Of RCS Official; Alleges Obstruction In Employment Of Eligible Youths 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), General Headquarters – an apex students’ body today organized a road-blockade at Registrar Cooperative Societies office against the Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) – Lalrinsanga, who has been re-employed after his superannuation in May.

According to the MZP President, the students’ body is adamantly opposed to re-employment of retired personnel, unless they possess a particular expertise required by the government.

Additionally, he stated that such re-employment was a waste of public funds, which obstructed the employment of eligible youths against vacant posts.

Based on the same, a meeting was held today at the MZP General Headquarters’ office, which decided that unless the re-employment of Lalrinsanga is revoked before August 4, 2022, the students’ body shall take the following actions – Blockage of Lalrinsanga, Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS), from attending his office on August 5, 2022; Blockage of Cooperation Department minister C. Lalrinsanga from attending his office on August 8, 2022; Protest March by students.

Lalrinsanga has retired from service in May, after which his re-employment order was issued on May 25, 2022.

Although Maria G. Ralte has taken charge of Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies (Additional RCS), Lalrinsanga was re-instated after her superannuation in the month of July, 2022.