Peace & Order – Pre-Requisite For Development; Focus On Performance-Oriented Roadmap : Arunachal’s Home Minister To Police Officials 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister – Bamang Felix noted that ‘peace and order’ are solely responsible for a state’s development; and therefore urged the senior police officials to focus on core-policing issues and bringing-out a dedicated, performance-oriented roadmap.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the four-day Annual Conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commandants of AAPBn/IRBn of Arunachal Police, the Home Minister urged the officials to refrain from seeking transfer and posting at their ‘area of choice’.

Pointing-out that the Arunachal Pradesh police will be celebrating 50 years of its establishment in 2022, the Home Minister advised the officers to introspect on state police’s achievements and shortcomings, thereby introducing changes wherever required.

Assuring all possible assistance from the state administration for its welfare and development, he urged officials to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

He also advised them to “send proposals for development of infrastructures with proper justification and financial implications, so that the same can be pursued without any setbacks.”

Regarding the growing concern over drug menace, Felix informed that the proposal for establishment of a state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory is being pursued so that the drug traffickers can be charge-sheeted with the backup of forensic evidence.

The Home Minister also directed the cops to strictly check the Inner Line Permits (ILPs) at all entry-points, to “ensure that there is a local guardian who can vouch for the entry and exit of such outsiders.”

He also called-for the full-fledged implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and e-office at the PHQ.