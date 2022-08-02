Sikkim : State Congress President – Gopal Chettri; Released From Police Custody 

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s State Congress President – Gopal Chettri has been released from police custody, who was accused of using “unparliamentary language to malign” former legislators of the state.

Meanwhile, the case against him on defamation is underway, under sections 123, 500, 153, A&B and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Sikkim High Court.

“Police carrying-out their responsibilities, and the law will run its course. I had already denounced corruption. Unintentionally blurting out words can happen even in the middle of a conversation when we are speaking at the centre. But I avoided making any personal remarks,” – stated Chetri.

Its worthy to note that Chettri was detained, based on the police complaint filed by President of Former Legislator’s Federation of Sikkim – DB Thatal.

In the police complaint, Thatal had accused the Congress chief of addressing former legislators with words like – namarda (unmanly) and napunsak (useless) in Nepali.

“He has made unwarranted allegations against the former legislators, using unparliamentary language to malign them, instigating public, abusing his post,” Thatal said in the police complaint.