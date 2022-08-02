Sikkim To Host ‘State-Level Swimming Championship’ From September 3-4

NET Web Desk

After being dormant for more than two years due to the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic, Sikkim is gearing-up to host the state-level ‘Swimming Championship’ from September 3-4 at Tashi Namgyal Academy in Gangtok.

The decision has been undertaken during a meeting convened by the President of Sikkim Amateur Swimming Association (SASA) – Kuber Bhandari.

“We would be organizing ‘Curtain Raiser’ for the upcoming State Swimming Championship by invitational competitive swimming. The State Swimming Championship will be held on September 3-4, 2022 at Tashi Namgyal Academy in Gangtok, after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the prospectus of the events will be circulated soon,” – informed Bhandari.

Its worthy to note that the SASA President recently handed-over the cheques received from the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay); and expressed gratitude towards the administration for sponsoring the association through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.