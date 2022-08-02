Tripura : Potters Seek Government’s Support To Become ‘Atmanirbhar’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2022 : Following ban on the usage of ‘Single-Use-Plastic’ (SUP) by the Prime Minister in June last, small-scale potters located in outskirts of Agartala city started to gain popularity in the recent times for their earthen tea cups, popularly known as ‘Matir Bhar’ in Bengali dialect are used in almost all tea-selling outlets, cafes and restaurants.

About 10 small-scale potters are engaged in making these earthen containers and supply to various sweet shops for curds and ‘Rasogollas’ for a long period. Recently, the demand for earthen tea cups started to rise in the past two-three years, but the requirement hiked by several times as the central government had put a ban on the usage of SUP items across the country.

In view of the high demand, Srinivas Rudra Paul of Paul para in Nandannagar area in the outskirts of Agartala city supplied at least 20,000 earthen cups or ‘Maatir Bhar’ to different outlets in Agartala city. He said that the Tripura Industries Development Corporation and Tripura Khadi and Village Industries Board are helping him. Even the TIDC chairman assured him of support through machinery.

Meanwhile, another potter named Ajit Rudra Paul of the same habitat at Nandannagar area sought government’s assistance and support in paving his way following the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant). At present, he is working with 10 workers including himself and making earthen cups, glasses and even small-size bowls.

Speaking to Northeast Today, Ajit said “I thought of starting the work of making earthen cups two years back, but the pandemic spilled the beans. After a span of two years, I started making ‘Matir Bhars’ with the help of 8-10 works including myself. Our earthen materials include cups and glasses of different sizes and small-size round-shape bowls.”

“At present, single-use-plastic has been banned by the governments as it indeed harms us and the environment around us. Not only this, plastic also took away our bread and butter. Earthen pots are the lone alternative. Today, I am a successful person”, he added.

Ajit also urged the government to provide him support. He said “If I get government’s financial support, then I will be able to create employment opportunities for 100 to 150 people. This will immensely help many people to earn their livelihood. I hope my words reach the government.”

Speaking on this issue, TKVIB chairman Rajib Bhattacharjee said “We have conducted an awareness programme for promoting these earthen cups and distributed them to various tea outlets in the capital city of Tripura free of cost. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated distribution of free earthen cups among tea vendors in August 2021 so that the demand grows among consumers.”