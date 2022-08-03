Arunachal Governor Stresses On Maintenance Of Strategic Border Routes  

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Wednesday, stressed on the importance for maintaining border routes of the state for the benefit of local populace and security forces.

Addressing a high-level security meeting at the Raj Bhawan, Mishra noted that the upkeep of crucial roadways would help to secure vulnerable border areas, thereby uplifting the economic growth of people.

He said that the state administration and the armed forces must initiate concerted efforts to remove all bottlenecks in leasing out or acquiring land for defence purposes or road construction.

According to an official communique, the meeting was attended by the Chief Minister – Pema Khandu along with state Chief Secretary (CS) Dharmendra, Director General of Police (DGP) – Satish Golcha, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Army Command – Lt General R P Kalita, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps – Lt General R C Tiwari and Brigadier General of Staff (Operations) of Eastern Command – Brig K S Dhadwal.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor wrote “Participated in the high level security meeting attended by HCM Shri Pema Khandu, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lt General RP Kalita, GOC 3 Corps, Lt. General RC Tiwari, along with Chief Secretary Shri Dharmendra, DGP Shri Satish Golchha and Commissioner to HCM Shri Sonam Chombay.”

“Suggested for good maintenance of the border roads for the benefit of the local population and also for security forces & for taking up strategic roads in Arunachal Pradesh, for the protection of vulnerable border areas & which will be beneficial for economic growth of the people. Advised for concerted efforts by the State Government and armed forces for removal of all bottlenecks in leasing out or acquiring of land for defence purposes or road construction,” – he further added.

Earlier, Brig Dhadwal briefed the Governor and the CM about the security scenario and difficulties faced in the state.