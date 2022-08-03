Arunachal Pradesh To Establish ‘Tertiary Care Cancer Centre’; Effort To Eliminate Cancer Menace 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to transform Arunachal Pradesh into cancer-free state and eliminating the cancer menace, the state administration has decided to establish a state-of-the-art Comprehensive Tertiary Care Cancer Centre through a phased manner.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu wrote “Chaired the meeting of State Cancer Society. Appreciate the concern and commitment of all in making Arunachal cancer-free. We’re unwavering in our resolve to wipe out the menace of cancer from the State. Stand firmly with our dear ones in their fight against the disease.”

“Happy to share that State Cancer Society would set up a state-of-the-art Comprehensive Tertiary Care Cancer Centre in a phased manner. Now our people won’t have to move out for tertiary care. It will be available in our state itself.” – he further added.

Happy to share that State Cancer Society would set up a state-of-the-art Comprehensive Tertiary Care Cancer Centre in a phased manner. Now our people won't have to move out for tertiary care. It will be available in our state itself. pic.twitter.com/P7NNcFAowJ — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 2, 2022

According to the CM, this state-of-the-art health facility will incorporate of advanced technologies, including – linear accelerator (True Beam), Brach therapy Unit, and PET CT scan.

In addition to the free diagnostics, chemotherapy and medications will also be provided by the government; thereby facilitating the cancer treatment and making it less-complicated.

The concerned decision was undertaken by the governing body of the state cancer society; in order to oversee comprehensive cancer treatment, such as – pain and palliative care support.

Khandu, who chaired the meeting, also stressed on the importance for generating mass awareness on cancer prevention and its treatment; through immense support from the community-based and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs).

“Given the importance of behavioural changes for the prevention of cancer, I have requested Health Minister Shri Alo Libang ji to take initiatives in this regard,” – the CM mentioned in his FB post.

Meanwhile, nearly 3232 patients have benefitted from the Chief Minister’s Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme (CMFCCS) till date.

Launched in 2017, there is a provision to give free chemotherapy medicines up to Rs 5 lakhs per patient per annum under this scheme.

Besides, the state government has also enhanced the financial allocation from Rs 3 crores to Rs 6 crores for the scheme in the State Budget 2022-23.

“The MoU with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai shall also be renewed for the CMFCCS for another term of three years. The Cancer Screening project will soon be launched at Papum Pare including ICC, East Siang and Tirap districts,” – added the CM.