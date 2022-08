NET Web Desk

Nearly eight labourers sustained injuries, due to the collapse of an under-construction roof at Assam’s Bongaigaon Railway Station on Tuesday.

According to the ANI report, three labourers are claimed to be in serious condition; and have been immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

“Of the eight injured, three are in serious condition and have been admitted to a private hospital,” informed the Bongaigaon Superintendent of Police (SP) – Swapnaneel Deka.