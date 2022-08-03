Assam Government To Set-Up Temporary Check-Posts Along Arunachal Border; Effort To Check Illicit Liquor Trade 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed Excise officials to set-up temporary check posts along its inter-state’s border with Arunachal Pradesh; an effort to check illegal influx of liquor from the neighbouring state.

Chairing a review meeting of the Excise Department on Tuesday evening, the Assam CM directed the senior officials to fill-up vacancies in grade-3 and grade-4 categories, for the department to operate with full efficiency.

He also discussed various other issues concerning the department with Excise Minister Parimal Shuklabadya and senior officials.

Sarma urged the officials to perform their duties with transparency and honesty, and assured full assistance from the state government in mitigating the legitimate workplace grievances.

In August 2021, an Assam Assembly committee had recommended the formation of an armed battalion to combat “accelerating” illegal activities, and concluded that the state Excise Department failed to initiate “adequate” measures to end the illegal liquor trade.

Meanwhile, in its report for the Excise Department for 2021–22, the Departmentally Related Standing Committee on Development (A) Departments of the Assam Legislative Assembly noted that numerous stipulated norms are being flouted and urged the authorities to strictly enforce them.

“Therefore, the committee strongly recommends that the Excise Department takes necessary steps to check influx of liquor from Arunachal Pradesh by putting in place ‘check points’ and increase vigilance and enforcement activities in the districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh,” the report had said.

Additionally, the committee noted that revenue collection by the department climbed by 23.89 per cent, from Rs 1,639.61 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 2,031.33 crore in 2020-21.