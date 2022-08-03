Assam MLA Stages Sit-In Protest Against Cabinet’s Decision To Teach Mathematics, Science In English At Vernacular Schools 

NET Web Desk

The President of Raijor Dal – Akhil Gogoi today staged a sit-in protest, demanding the revocation of the state government’s decision to teach science and mathematics in English at vernacular schools from class 3 onwards.

The MLA, along with three other party members, including Raijor Dal working president – Bhasco De Saikia, sat on a pavement beneath the effigy of Dr B R Ambedkar outside the Assam Secretariat complex.

Addressing the mediapersons, Gogoi stated that “the decisions to impart education in English in vernacular schools and not provincializing any schools in future will directly impact the future of the Assamese society.”

He argued that a special session of the Assam Assembly be convened to discuss such issues, and encouraged the state administration to host a convention, where all stakeholders could voice their opinions.

“If our demand is not honoured, protests will erupt across the state. We desire that the state administration abide by the National Education Policy, which places a strong emphasis on the spread of regional languages,” stated the MLA.

He also cited a recent claim made by the state’s minister of health, Keshab Mahanta, that books for medical courses are being written in Assamese for the benefit of the students.

“What type of government is this? On one hand, it is gearing up to teach medical and engineering courses in Assamese, but at the same time turning towards English for mathematics and science for school students,” Gogoi said.

Other opposition political groups, notably the Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad, had previously resisted cabinet policies, including the use of English as the medium of instruction.

The cabinet of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 28 decided that mathematics and science will be taught in English in all government and provincialized Assamese and other vernacular medium schools from the next academic year.

The BJP-led Assam government had earlier said that provincialization of schools and colleges will be stopped, and selected high schools currently administered by the state board to the CBSE.

Provincialization means taking over all liabilities of a non-government school, which was established with the sole purpose of imparting education to serve the society, for payment of salaries and other benefits to the teachers.

Leading literary and student organizations of Assam urged the state government to withdraw its decision, as soon as possible.

The leadership of Asom Sahitya Sabha (ASS), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) decided to submit a joint memorandum to the chief minister with their demand for revoking the decisions.

The four groups also expressed their opposition to the introduction of dual medium in government schools, stopping of provincialization of educational institutions and shifting the state board schools to CBSE.

Another student body, Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), also expressed its opposition to these decisions of the government.