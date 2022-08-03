Assam : Three Insurgents Of Proscribed Outfit – KULA Held From Karbi Anglong; Arms & Ammunition Seized  

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against insurgency activities, the security forces have apprehended three members of the proscribed militant outfit – Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA), including its self-styled chairman, from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Based on specific inputs about the movement of its chairman – Daniel Teron and other cadres, the security forces launched a massive operation on Tuesday night at Langbaku.

On seeing the police, the militants opened fire and an encounter followed in which Teron sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to the Diphu Medical College Hospital.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – Nahid Karishma, arms and ammunition, along with mobile phones and various documents, were impounded from the area.

Earlier, the police had picked up the outfit’s self-styled finance secretary from Sar Hanse village and another member from Balijan village; as informed by the DSP.

Taking to Twitter, the Special Director General of Police – G P Singh wrote “Some misguided youths wanted to bring disquiet to Karbi Anglong through extortion & violence by forming Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) @karbianglongpol has dismantled the fledgling group and arrested three persons including the SS Chairman Daniel Teron.”

1) D.P Kronjang @Danial Teron, Chairman of KULA,( injured and hospitalised )

2) Sedeng Tungan @ Pronob Timung, G.S of KULA. ( arrested )

3) Arak Ejang @ Thengtom Hanse, Finance, KULA.( arrested ) — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 3, 2022

“Recoveries include some weapons, army fatigue uniforms and extortion demand letters. We would leave no stone unturned to stabilise peace in Hill districts of Assam. Miscreants would be dealt a firm hand by @assampolice” – he added.