Commemorating 75th Years Of Independence; Tripura BJP To Initiate Series Of Events From August 9 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 03, 2022 : Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated a series of programmes for seven days at a stretch starting from August 09 next as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to mark the celebration of the 75th years of India’s independence across the state.

In a press conference at Pradesh BJP’s headquarters here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, party’s state general secretary Papia Datta castigated the role of Congress party which was in power at the centre for most of the tenures after India’s independence till 2014.

“The duration from 1947 to 2014 was a strange period as the entire country was dipped in corruption under the regimes of Congress-led government for most of the span. Till 2014, 60 percent of the residents were homeless, 70 percent of the women did not have gas cylinder facilities for cooking, people of the country were deprived of fundamental rights as mentioned in the constitution of India,” – he remarked.

“However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 gave a clarion call of celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the 75th year of India’s independence i.e. in 2022. Accordingly, initiatives were taken and flagship programmes were introduced for providing houses to homeless people, gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana, electricity connections under Saubhagya Yojana, etc. The motive of PM Modi was to connect each and every people of the country with the roots of the nation”, she added.

“The central government announced a special campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ on August 13, 14 and 15 next to mark the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in 2022. In India, 20 crore households are there and all were appealed to hoist the tricolour national flag on these three days. Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday last appealed to 8.50 lakh households to hoist the national flag,” – Dutta said.

Following the instructions of BJP national president JP Nadda, she said “Pradesh BJP president is the convenor of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Tripura and he assigned BJP state general secretary Papia Datta along with BJYM state president Nabadal Banik and Janajati Morcha state president Bikash Debbarma to convene a several programmes from August 9 to 15 next across the state. Separate committees for 10 organizational districts of the party with 5 members in each, 60 mandals with 4 members in each and three members each in 3324 booths across the state.”

The programmes include- BJP karyakartas will distribute national flag at each house from August 9 to 11 next, colourful processions will be held in the mornings from August 11-13 at 20 urban local bodies’ wards, cleaning of freedom fighters’ statues and memorials and garlanding by ministers, MLAs and BJP state leaders from August 11 to 15 next, Yuva Morcha karyakartas to hold bike rally from August 12 to 13 in 60 mandals, and a grand programme will organized on August 10 at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan where Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will kick off the state’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and felicitate those families who lost their members in freedom fights.