COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 13 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 76

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 13 fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,816.

Dimapur district reported seven infections, followed by four in Kohima and one each in Tuensang and Wokha districts.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 771, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Nagaland now has 76 active COVID-19 cases. While, thirteen more patients recovered from COVID-19, during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,464; informed a health department official.

Altogether 4,77,560 samples have been tested in the state till date. A total of 18,63,723 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state till Tuesday.