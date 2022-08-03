Government E-Marketing – Lone Channel For Marketing Local Products In Future : Tripura’s Deputy CM 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 03, 2022 : Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday said the the Government e-Marketing (GeM) will be the government’s digital platform for local content marketing in the future as digitalization will be the only way for prosperity, transparency and development of the country in all fields.

The Finance department organized a workshop on GeM at Agartala Town Hall. The workshop was attended by various levels of officials attached to GeM of Agartala Treasury-I and Treasury-II, Jirania, Mohanpur under West Tripura district.

Addressing the workshop, Deputy Chief Minister Dev Varma also said that local traders, members of self-help groups, self-employed people will be able to promote their products in the national market through their inclusion in GeM. As a result, the goods produced in the state will be much easier to reach the national market.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged the concerned department to take initiatives so that more and more local businessmen include their names in GeM. It may be noted that 540 businessmen of the state are now associated with GeM.

He also said that the current central and state governments give importance to the people’s ideas in the development plans of the common people because Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that a government can play a responsible role towards development of common people.

In this programme, Additional Secretary of Finance Department Akinchan Sarkar delivered the welcome speech, Finance Secretary Brijesh Pandey, GeM Nodal Officer Amardeep Gupta, Treasury Officer Harshita Biswas were present on the occasion. In the second phase, technical sessions were held with all the workshop participants and the attendance at the workshop was remarkable.