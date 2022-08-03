Manipur : ATSUM Members Held Over Bandh-Call; Indefinite Shutdown Imposed Across Hill Districts 

NET Web Desk

The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Tuesday announced to impose an indefinite total shutdown across the hill regions of Manipur; a step undertaken after the security forces detained 4 executive members of the union.

The four tribal student leaders were detained over the planned 24-hour total shutdown called in the hill districts of Manipur from 6 PM of August 3 till 6 PM of August 4.

It aimed to pressurize the state administration for introduction of the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill 2021, in the state Legislative Assembly.

According to IFP report, the former ATSUM leaders, including – John Pulamte, Ngachonmi Chamroy and Seth Shatsang were also picked-up by police from Nagaram.

In response to the call, the total shutdown had begun in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Moreh.

Volunteers of KSO Sadar Hills, TSA Sadar Hills, Zillai and others were spotted blocking the highway at Kangpokpi.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement was severely hampered, owing to the emergency shutdown.

A similar emergency shutdown was claimed to have commenced in Ukhrul district, initiated by the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) – a federating unit of ATSUM.

“They are horrified by the atrocities committed against the ATSUM student leaders by the Manipur police, who forcibly detained four of them, including the president and general secretary, as well as four senior activists, while the student bodies were supporting the legislators of the hills by endorsing the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021, which is protected by Article 371 (C) of the Indian Constitution,” – informed TKS.

The student body had appealed the private and government educational institutes, government agencies, business establishments, private vehicles, truck drivers, other transporters and the general masses for cooperation.

However, essential services like medical, power, media, and water supply will be exempted from the purview of the shutdown.