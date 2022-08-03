Meghalaya : Indian Army Hosts Motorcycle Expedition; Celebrates 75th Years Of Independence, Contribution Of Freedom Warriors

Screengrab from the video posted by Gajraj Corps/Twitter

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence under the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Red Horns Division of the Indian Army, Umroi Brigade today kicked-off the 8-days long coveted ‘Freedom Ride – Trans Meghalaya Monsoon Odyssey’ in Meghalaya.

The pan-Meghalaya motorcycle expedition incorporates of 25 riders, who will cover nearly 1100 kms, spanning across 11 Districts of the northeastern state.

It solely aims to celebrate the freedom struggle; valiant warriors, such as – U Kiang Nangbah, Patogan Nengminja Sangma, U Tirot Singh; and promote the unexplored outlying locations of Meghalaya.

This expedition commencing from August 3 and culminating on August 10 has been flagged-off from Assam’s Tezpur. Besides, the Meghalaya Governor – Satya Pal Malik is expected to grace the flagging-in ceremony of the expedition at Umroi on August 10.

