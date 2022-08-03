Mizoram CM Deliberates On Crucial Measures; Necessary For Strengthening Police Forces 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today deliberated on measures, necessary for strengthening the state’s security and law-enforcement agencies.

He noted the same, while chairing a meeting with the state Home Minister – Lalchamliana, Director General of Police (DGP) – Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Finance Commissioner – Vanlal Chhuanga, Secretary of Planning & Programme Implementation – Lalmalsawma Pachuau and other officials from the Home Department, at the CM Conference Hall.

The meeting was discussed on the status of Home Department employees, its requirement of additional staffs, and developmental projects.

Besides, the meeting also discussed on topics of smuggling of exotic animals and different varieties of drugs, organizing of free medical camps by the police department, rehabilitation and detoxification camp for police personnel.

It also emphasized the importance of the ongoing workshops, organized by the Police department on Cyber crimes and Legal awareness.