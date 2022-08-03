Mizoram : Drugs Worth Of Rs 2.8 Crores Seized From Serchhip; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Mizoram Police has impounded 562 gms of heroin worth of Rs 2.8 crore from the possession of a woman in Serchhip district.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces raided the residence of the woman on Tuesday night.

During thorough search, the security forces recovered these drugs stashed in 47 soap cases, and were found hidden inside an almirah.

Meanwhile, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, and the case is under investigation.