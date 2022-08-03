Nagaland : Prepare Vision Roadmap For Chumoukedima – Effort To Bring Transparency In Governance; Directs Chumoukedima ADC 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Advisor of Sericulture, Excise & Minority Affairs – Zhaleo Rio, who is also the chairman of District Planning and Development Board of Chumoukedima exhorted upon the officials, under the Chumoukedima district for distributing the allocated funds judiciously with transparency.

Chairing the 2nd DPDB meeting for Chumoukedima today, at the conference hall of DC Chumoukedima, Rio urged the concerned departments to keep the elected members of the area informed about the departments’ activities so that they are aware of the schemes and projects that are undertaken by the departments for the welfare of the people.

Chumoukedima being a new district, Zhaleo reminded the officers to help and guide the public as the district was created for public convenience.

Zhaleo said he was impressed with the house’s full attendance in the meeting and encouraged them for continuing with the trend in the upcoming days.

MLA Azheto, who was also present in the meeting, urged the members to give their best effort and cooperation and thereby make Chumoukedima the best district in Nagaland. Echoing the thoughts of Chairman DPDB Chumoukedima, Azheto also encouraged the officers to be sincere in guiding and helping the public.

In the meeting, the House agreed to recommend the agenda of North Eastern Regional Multidisciplinary College of Paramedical sciences at CIHSR and change of nomenclature of Vision Home Higher Secondary School to Vision Higher Secondary School. The House also agreed to the proposal for shifting Kemnbay School from Diphupar B to Tenyiphe-I Chumoukedima.

Reviewing the last DPDB meeting, ADC Chumoukedima requested all the departments for preparing a vision document for the Chumoukedima district within this month.

The House also agreed for conducting the DPDB Chumoukedima meeting on the 3rd of every month and the subsequent day if the specified date falls on Sundays or the second Saturday.

Besides, the Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), presented a brief description of the mandate and requirements for the DISHA meeting by DRDA.