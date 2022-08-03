Proscribed Outfit – HNLC Authorizes Leaders To Participate In Tripartite Peace Talks; With Centre & Meghalaya Government 

NET Web Desk

The Vice-Chairman, Political & Foreign Secretaries of the proscribed outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) is all set to participate in the tripartite peace talks with the Centre and Meghalaya government.

According to an official statement issued by the outfit’s General Secretary-cum-Information Secretary – Sainkupar Nongtraw on August 3, “the HNLC has authorized its vice chairman Manbhalang Jyrwa, political secretary Aristerwell Thongni, and foreign secretary Phrangkupar Diengdoh including two of their personal security officers (PSOs) namely, Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh to participate in the ongoing tripartite peace talks between the Centre, state government.”

Nongtraw pointed-out that the peace negotiations have been placed on the table since 2004, during an era ruled by the Congress Party both in the central & state governments, but failed to get materialized.

Based on the request made by the former Governor of Meghalaya – RS Moosahary in 2014, to come forward to the negotiating table, the HNLC accepted the offer to come forward but subsequently “the same Congress government failed us,” – the statement further reads.

“This time the HNLC is positive about the initiative taken by the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government as well the approval made by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. For the last few months, the talks have been heading in the right direction due to the cooperation extended by both the state and central government. The decision to send our top leaders to engage in the ongoing peace talks is due to the trust that has been built between the HNLC and the appointed interlocutors AK Mishra, Ministry of Home Affairs (Retd IPS), Peter Dkhar (Retd IAS), our representative Bah Sadon Blah and the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF),” Nongtraw stated.

The general secretary of the terror outfit also extended gratitude towards the state administration for ensuring safety to its leaders, during the journey.

“At the same time, we believe that the safety and security of our leaders shall not be compromised. Our leaders should feel safe and comfortable and that their stay in the appointed locations, as provided by the government, should not result in house arrest-kind-of an atmosphere,” he added.

“We would not leave any stone unturned and hope for a positive outcome. But in case of any eventuality, whereby the peace talks fail, our leaders should return safe and sound to our respective headquarters as per the discussions held with the government,” Nongtraw mentioned.