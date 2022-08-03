Tripura : Narcotics Worth Of Rs 10 Lakhs Confiscated From Sepahijala 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 03, 2022 : In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Tripura police has impounded a large stash of contraband substances from Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district, on the intervening nights of August 2-3.

Acting on tip-off, Sonamura police station staff led by its Officer-in-Charge (OC) Manik Debnath and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Banoj Biplab Das on Wednesday recovered 2069 bottles of phensedyl, 120 bottles of Eskuf Syrup and 32 kilograms of dry cannabis from a house at Aralia village in Sonamura.

During the operation, the police failed to nab any offenders involved in the trade of narcotic substances.

The recovered narcotic substances is worth of Rs 10 lakh; informed the SDPO. However, OC Manik Debnath said that such operations will continue in the upcoming days.