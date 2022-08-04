Arunachal BJP Launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence under the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Arunachal Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ at State BJP Headquarters in Itanagar.

The State President of BJP – Biyuram Wahge launched the campaign in presence of BJP leaders and workers.

He remarked that the idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism and to remember the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

Wahge informed that from today onwards, the campaign will be kicked-off by the party across every districts, block, villages and booth level; thereby ensuring that the national flag gets hoisted at their residences.

According to the State BJP Secretary – Joram Tat, the public shall be encouraged to hoist the national flag at their homes to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the heart of the people.

It shall give an opportunity to general masses for engaging themselves into the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration and feel pride for the nation; he added.

The state BJP Vice-President – Yalam Taga Burang lauded the centre for launching the campaign and selling national flags to Indians, but stressed that purchasing the flag isn’t the gal; one must own it to show the utmost respect and honour.

She urged people to purchase and hoist the national flag at their residences, as a gesture of their allegiance towards our motherland.