Arunachal Governor Stresses On Strengthening ‘Institution Of Ombudsman’ – Lokayukta To Effectively Tackle Corruption 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Thursday, stressed on the importance of strengthening the ‘institution of ombudsmen’ – Lokayukta across the state – both in terms of functional autonomy and manpower availability to effectively tackle corruption.

He noted the same, during a meeting with the Arunachal Pradesh’s Lokayukta Chairperson Justice (Retd) Prasanta Kumar Saikia at the Raj Bhavan. Justice (Retd) Saikia was accompanied by the Lokayukta Member – Yeshi Tsering, IAS (Retd).

Addressing the meeting, the Arunachal Governor stated “Corruption is perceived as a major crisis, capable of jeopardizing society’s stability and protection. It undermines the values of democracy and morality by threatening the nation’s social, economic and political development.”

Taking to Twitter, the Governor wrote “Met Justice (Retd.) P. K. Saikia, Chairperson, Lokayukta and Shri Yeshi Tsering, IAS (Retd.) Member, Lokayukta. They presented the Annual Report of the Lokayukta, Arunachal Pradesh to me. I shared my concern on corruption and stressed on probity in public life.”

Met Justice (Retd.) P. K. Saikia, Chairperson, Lokayukta and Shri Yeshi Tsering, IAS (Retd.) Member, Lokayukta. They presented the Annual Report of the Lokayukta, Arunachal Pradesh to me.

I shared my concern on corruption and stressed on probity in public life. pic.twitter.com/o3rDLyXRnq — Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) (@BrigMishra) August 4, 2022

Sharing concern on corruption and stressing on probity in public life, the Governor remarked the need for decentralization of institutions with appropriate accountability mechanisms to avoid the concentration of too much power in any institution or authority.

Earlier, Justice (Retd) Saikia submitted the Annual Report of the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta to the Governor; as informed by an official communique issued by the Raj Bhavan.