Assam CM Appeals State Governments To Include Chapter On Ahom General – Lachit Borphukan 

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his counterparts in other states, requesting them to include a chapter on the Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in the school and college syllabus.

Sarma, in his letter, noted that despite being a shining example of patriotism and love for one’s motherland, Lachit Borphukan’s accomplishments remain comparatively unknown in many parts of the country.

Therefore, the Assam CM urged his counterparts to include Lachit Borphukon’s bravery and history in the curriculum, which will help to instill patriotic values among youths and encouraging them to dedicate their lives towards serving the nation.

Lachit Borphukan was a great army commander of the Ahom kingdom, who is renowned for his leadership during the 1671 ‘Battle of Saraighat’, which prevented the Mughal armies from retaking Assam.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) has been awarding its best cadet with the Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal every year since 1999.

In February, the former president – Ram Nath Kovind launched the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Borphukan.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Sarma’s letter is a part of the Assam government’s series of initiatives related to the year-long birth anniversary celebrations of the 17th century great Ahom army general.