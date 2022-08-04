Assam Gradually Turning Into “Hotbed Of Jihadi Activities” : CM Sarma 

NET Web Desk

Assam has transformed into a “hotbed of jihadi activities” with five modules having links with Bangladesh-based proscribed outfit – Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) – an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Indian subcontinent (AQIS), busted in five months – as noted by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma noted that six Bangladeshi nationals belonging to the outfit had entered Assam to indoctrinate youths, and one of them was held when the first module was busted at Barpeta in March this year.

“The police busted sleeper cells in Barpeta, Bongaigaon & Morigaon and recovered incriminating jihadi literature used for indoctrinating & radicalising gullible youth to join the outfit. We also recovered high-end electronic devices used by these jihadis for communication. I urge all to stay alert & help administration in overcoming the challenges posed by these jihadis to the State. Peace-loving Muslim groups have already joined hands with us for the cause. The current situation calls for a higher level of vigilance to defeat these evil forces.” – he added.

“Indoctrination of Muslim youths in private madrasas by Imams from outside the state is alarming,” he said.

“Jihadi activity is very different from terrorist or insurgency activities. It starts with indoctrination for several years, followed by active participation in promoting Islamic fundamentalism, and finally going for subversive activities,” – added the CM.

The Bangladeshi nationals, who entered the state illegally in 2016-17, operated several training camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since only one of these Bangladeshis has been detained thus far, I urge the public to alert the authorities in your area if any non-citizens start working as teachers or imams in madrasas,” he said.