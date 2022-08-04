Assam Inks 4 Pacts With HCL, Walmart, Flipkart On Numerous Field; Initiative Undertaken For Skill Development, Product Exports 

NET Web Desk

The Assam government on Thursday partnered with HCL, Walmart, and Flipkart for a number of initiatives, including youth skill development, local product exports, and the development of skills for the e-commerce supply chain.

The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training (DECT) and the IT firm – HCL Technologies to facilitate the employability of youths from Assam under various programmes.

The HCL in collaboration with DECT will provide training to the Class 12 passed students, aiming to reduce regional imbalance in terms of skilled people.

In addition, the second MoU was inked between Assam Skill University (ASU) and HCL-TSS to assist applicants in joining the HCL-TSS skilling and employment programmes; thereby providing mutual support for counseling and conducting eligibility assessments of qualified candidates on the university campus or any other campus offered by ASU.

As per an official, this is expected to help students from rural and remote areas to attain employment opportunities.

The third agreement was signed by Walmart Vriddhi with the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department and Skill Employment Entrepreneurship Department.

This tripartite MoU has been exchanged for the development of MSMEs in terms of showcasing and exporting their products, and also exchange ideas for successful commercialization of their products by providing them market access.

Flipkart will generate employment opportunities for youths of the state in the Flipkart Supply Chain Operations Academy through training, certification and creating a pool of e-commerce supply chain talent.

They will also get an opportunity to do an on-the-job-training at Flipkart and receive a stipend of Rs 17,500 during the training period.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister – Jayanta Mallabaruah wrote “For capacity building of MSMEs and to create a new path of prosperity in Assam, exchanged four MoUs in a prestigious event at Assam Skill Development Mission, Garchuk, Guwahati.”

For capacity building of MSMEs and to create a new path of prosperity in Assam, exchanged four MoUs in a prestigious event at Assam Skill Development Mission, Garchuk, Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/epjq21xRHH — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) August 4, 2022

“@Walmart and @Flipkart With IC&PE Dept and SEED; GoA: This Tripartite MoU has been exchanged for the development of MSMEs in terms of showcasing and exporting their products, exchanging ideas for successful commercialization and providing them the market access. HCL Technologies and Department Of Employment And Craftsmen Training; GoA: The objective for the collaboration is to increase the employability of youths in Assam under various programmes conducted by HCL benefitting the class XII passed candidates.” – mentioned the Minister.

➡️HCL Technologies and Department Of Employment And Craftsmen Training; GoA: The objective for the collaboration is to increase the employability of youths in Assam under various programmes conducted by HCL benefitting the class XII passed candidates. — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) August 4, 2022

“@hcltech and Assam Skill University: To facilitate recruitment of aspirants to join HCL-TSS skilling & employment programs and providing mutual support in providing space for counselling and conducting assessment of eligible candidates in University campus. Flipkart with Assam Skill Development Mission: Through this Flipkart will provide opportunities to youth in the Flipkart Supply Chain Operations Academy by training, certifying and creating a pool of e-commerce supply chain talent.” – he added.