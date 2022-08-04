Assam : Rima Das’ ‘Tora’s Husband’ To Have World Premiere At TIFF

NET Web Desk

The National Award-winning director Rima Das’ new movie “Tora’s Husband” is all set to be screened at the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF); scheduled to be held from September 8-18.

According to a press release, the Assamese language feature will premiere in the ‘Platform’ section of the TIFF, making it the first Indian title to be showcased in the category. It reflects Das’s personal journey living and working amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its worthy to note that ‘Platform’ is a director-driven section that pushes the boundaries of narrative filmmaking in surprising and rigorous ways, using documentary or experimental techniques in their approaches. They tackle some of the most urgent concerns of our day using original, exciting cinematic language.

“In the midst of loss, lockdowns and life, we shot the film over 2 years in real locations and natural conditions. Shooting this film was more challenging than shooting my previous films because the pandemic restricts you in many ways,” – Rima stated.

Das, whose previous independent features “Village Rockstars” and “Bulbul Can Sing” were also premiered at the coveted film festival.

“There was this constant feeling of fear and restlessness, which my characters also depict. But I knew I just had to shoot this film, as this time will become history one day,” – noted the acclaimed filmmaker in a statement.

Featuring Abhijit Das and Tarali Kalita Das in the lead, “Tora’s Husband” revolves around the tale of a man who struggles to keep his small-town business afloat while his relationships deteriorate, amidst loss and lockdowns.

Das mentioned that the 160 minute-long film is a tribute to her father Bharat Chandra Das, whom she lost during the pandemic.

“I lost my father during the early days of shooting the film. I dedicate this film to my father and all those who have lost their loved ones during the pandemic,” she added.

It has been named after Jia Zhang-ke’s film of the same name.

Besides, the veteran director Shekhar Kapur’s romantic comedy “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” will also have its world premiere at the upcoming film festival. It will be screened in the TIFF 2022 Gala Presentations selection along with first-time director Shubham Yogi’s “Kachchey Limbu”, a sports film starring Radhika Madan and debutant Ayush Mehra.