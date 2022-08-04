COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 78 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 66,046 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 78 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,046.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Therefore, the fatality rate stands at 0.45 percent.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, 15 were detected from Dibang Valley district, 10 in Namsai, eight in West Kameng, 7 in Itanagar Capital Complex Region, six in Shi-Yomi, five in Lower Subansiri and 4 in Lohit district.

It currently have 400 active cases and the positivity rate stands at 0.60 percent. While, 79 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 65,350. Therefore, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.95 per cent.

Nearly 493 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which pushed the cumulative figure to 12,84,288.

Over 18.09 lakh people have been inoculated so far. More than 10.15 lakh people have been administered with the first dose, while 7.94 lakh people have received the second doses; as informed the State Immunization Officer (SIO) – Dimong Padung.